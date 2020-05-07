Chase Carey believes that the 2020 season will reach a minimum of 15 races

He acknowledges that there is a “remote possibility” that the season will be canceled

Chase Carey, President of Formula 1, has admitted that Liberty Media is already in contact with circuits that are not listed in the 2020 season calendar to approach positions in case this year’s original layouts are unable to carry out his career. . The American is confident that at least the 15 scheduled appointments will be reached.

As Carey himself recently announced, the 2020 season will kick off, if there are no last-minute complications, in Austria in early July. From there, a series of races will take place on the European continent, Asia and America until reaching Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some countries will not be able to celebrate their Grand Prix this season. This is the case of France and Monaco, events already canceled. Meanwhile, the rest of the appointments that should have been held as of today remain on hold in case the global situation improves and may finally be disputed.

If more countries are forced to cancel their race, Formula 1 will resort to what are known as ‘reserve circuits’. They are tracks that do not appear on the original calendar, but have FIA ​​Grade 1 approval and are prepared to organize a Grand Prize thanks to a better sanitary condition than in other regions.

In recent weeks the names of Hockenheim, Imola and Mugello have sounded strongly. The two Italian quotes would add to that of Monza. Another possible circuit is Portimao, which has recently received FIA approval and according to themselves, the circuit and its staff are ready to host a Formula 1 race.

Chase Carey has admitted this possibility: “We are negotiating with all our promoters and with some circuits not found in our 2020 calendar to ensure that we really explore all possible options, “he said in a press conference call.

“We have two primary challenges: identifying where we can run and establishing how we can transport all the necessary parts and their luggage to that race,” he added.

Despite this, Carey acknowledges that there is “a remote possibility” that there will be no races in this 2020. Still, he is confident that the approximate number of 15-18 races will be reached in different parts of the planet.

The American has already advanced that the main idea is that 2020 starts with two consecutive scoring races at the Red Bull Ring. After these appointments, it should be Silverstone’s turn.

“Our goal is for the season to start on the weekend of July 4-5 in Austria. It is very likely that we will also run the weekend of July 11 and 12 also in Austria”

Carey has also recognized that they are in contact with circuits in Europe to add races in the months of August and September. One of them, perhaps, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Joan Fontserè, director of the circuit, explained to this newspaper that they have already considered this possible scenario with the queen category.

“We are in advanced stages of incorporating and organizing various additional races in Europe in early September as well as races during the traditional summer break in August. ”

“We have worked tirelessly from Australia and we are fully committed to our promoters in getting a schedule for the 2020 season,” he added.

The president of Formula 1 is confident of reaching the minimum of 15 races that the Grand Circus has planned for this 2020 season lashed by the Covid-19. For this, many of them, especially at the beginning of the campaign, will be behind closed doors.

“We hope that the first part of the calendar is races without an audience but we think there may be fans in the latter part of the year. We are working with the FIA ​​and the local health authorities to ensure that we follow all the procedures safely, “said Carey to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.