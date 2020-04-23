Liberty Media recognizes that there may be careers that are not profitable

Right now any option regarding the 2020 calendar is being considered.

Greg Maffei, President and CEO of Liberty Media, has acknowledged that Formula 1 has already advanced payments to several teams on the grid due to the coronavirus crisis. Chase Carey and his team are in a very delicate situation to try to save the sport and make 2020 a season with benefits.

Maffei explained that certain payments have already been advanced to various teams so that they can better cope with the Covid-19 crisis. It is a measure that can be repeated in case the teams continue to have no net benefits from the Grand Prix dispute.

“We are not recklessly using our money, but we want to balance the operating business and its current results with the operations of the teams, which have high expenses, “he said in statements collected by the portal Motorsport.com.

“We have already advanced money to some teams. There will be cases where we have to do it again. There are other things that maybe we should do to protect the teams that require some help, “he added.

Liberty Media wants the teams to come out of the crisis debt free and be able to stay in the competition with no problems. However, this will be complex for those brands that rely heavily on Formula 1 benefits. Leading teams already have certain fixed benefits that they negotiated in the Bernie Ecclestone era.

“We don’t see this as an open checkbook. We want the teams to be solvent because they are such a big part for us to compete successfully in 2020, 2021 and beyond. ”

“We may have enough capital to handle this in 2020, but there are teams that will spend, especially those that don’t have minimum guarantees and their biggest source of revenue is their share of F1 profits.”

Formula 1 is now considering any possibility with respect to the 2020 calendar. The season is expected to start behind closed doors in Austria in July. However, nothing is closed and the situation may vary from one moment to the next, even Maffei speaks of no races. If there are, some may not be profitable.

“We plan to have zero races, between 15 and 18, races without fans and with only the teams. We have many challenges and opportunities on all fronts. Chase and his team have many options. For example, how do you tell someone that you are going to change their career for another one that you do not know if it will be possible to celebrate? ”

“There are many challenges. If you do races without an audience on the track, obviously we will have lower profitability, even none. How do we do something that is beneficial to fans and does not bankrupt teams with winless races? “Maffei said in closing.

