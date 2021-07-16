F1 2022 car in current team colors

F1 revealed the first images of a full-size 2022 car at Silverstone on Thursday, as the car prepares for its biggest technical overhaul since the introduction of V6 hybrid engines in 2014.

The design commissioned by F1 looks radically different from what is currently used in the series, with a low rear spoiler and front wheel arches, two of the car’s most visually striking elements.

More about the F1 2022 car:

The goal of the overhaul is to improve the quality of racing and make it easier for drivers to follow each other in traffic without compromising the performance of their cars. Ground effect is one of the ways engineers plan to achieve this goal.

F1 introduced the car in its own color scheme, incorporating sponsor and partner logos on the bodywork.

Now 9 of the 10 teams have demonstrated what next year’s cars will look like with their current liveries using computer-generated models, offering fans a better glimpse into the future of the F1.