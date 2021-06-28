F1 2021: “We are seeing signs of old Fernando Alonso”

From the top of F1 they have wanted for two years the return of Fernando Alonso to the Great Circus. He is one of the pilots with the most followers in the world and one of those whoAlways flashes high class, regardless of the car you count on, or whether or not you can win.

Ross Brawn is delighted that the Spaniard is beginning to be protagonists, as happened in the final highlight of Bak, or in the second part of the test at Paul Ricard, where he found a great rhythm on the hard tire, while the Ferraris slumped in degradation.

“There were a lot of good drivers in various parts of the grid. Lando (Norris) recovered from what seemed like a normal weekend with brilliant driving to finish in fifth place. And we are seeing signs of old Fernando, seeing them is great. I think it was a good decision for Renault / Alpine to sign him. The stability to bring to the team cannot be underestimated, “says Brawn in his column on the official website of Formula 1.

“Having your experience, as a highly motivated two-time champion, is invaluable. That team has gone through several changes and they will benefit from your contribution, “he says, happy to have a great star on the grid like the Asturian, something that only increases the value of the competition every weekend.