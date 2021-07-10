F1 2021 unveils trailer ahead of launch

Just a few days before its presentation, F1 2021 has revealed its launch trailer this weekend. An advance that allows us to see some images as well as the news that await the players in this new opus of the official Formula 1 video game. The cinematics and the staging are there, but the most impatient will have to wait until the week that comes to play this edition of 2021.

Some days ago, Motorsport.com was able to show you the beginnings of the new game mode introduced this year, Braking Point, a story mode with an immersive feeling. This discovery can be found through the test of the first hour of play.

F1 2021 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC on July 16, and three days early in Deluxe Edition pre-order.