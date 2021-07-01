F1 2021: The winner of the sprint race to be the owner of the pole

The experiment that Formula 1 will use for three races this year is already fully outlined. The pole is for those who win the sprint qualifications. It is not what was thought to happen. It was planned that the first on the grid will be the one that wins on Friday, but it has been decided that this will not be the way. At least that’s what Ross Brawn has made known. The sporting director of F1 has confirmed in statements to ‘Motorsport.com’ what this will be final format, which will make Friday and Saturday more exciting.

“I probably have to correct something I said before because we originally thought that the ‘poleman’ would be decided in qualifying on Friday but, in fact, after having spoken with the FIA, they believe that pole position should go to the man who starts the first on the Grand Prix grid. So the driver who finishes the sprint qualifying race in first position is the one in front on the grid and has pole position for the race, for Sunday’s Grand Prix, and that’s what we are going to count statistically as number of poles because it is a sprint qualification. That is one of the reasons why the FIA ​​wanted to do so, so that we can ensure that the race remains the race, that the Grand Prix is ​​the Grand Prix and not scrap the Grand Prix, “said the British.

The value of this new format

The leader defends this new format: “We are going to have a real competition on Friday, a new competition on Saturday, and all of that should improve Sunday’s Grand Prix. So I don’t think it will affect the Grand Prix in any way. All this it’s extra, and contribute to the whole weekend. ” I suppose to answer the criticism, some people like the traditional approach and think that we are playing with something that is not necessary to play with, and I understand that. As you know, I’ve been in this sport for a long time. I think the way we are exploring this opportunity is not going to hurt F1 at all.. And be clear, after the second or third test, how well he is succeeding, and how well he captures the attention of the fans. “

Recall that the first date with a sprint race will be in Silverstone (from July 16 to 18), the second in Monza (from September 10 to 12) and the third is unknown. It will be at an event in Europe, but where it will take place has not yet been revealed. And, in addition, it should be noted that there will be no podium ceremony for these sprint events. It will be done as in the usual qualification.

This is how the new weekends will be:

Friday:

Free 1

Usual rating with Q1, Q2 and Q3

Sbado:

Free Practice 2

Qualifying sprint race: 100 kilometers (the winner takes the pole)

Sunday:

Race: 305 kilometers