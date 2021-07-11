F1 2021: The controversial evaluations of the new Formula 1 game

Updated 07/11/2021 – 10:49

On July 16 the new 2021 Formula 1 game and they have released the ratings that the riders will have this season. The game calculated five metrics relative to the real world results, which have not completely convinced the followers of the game and the queen category.

The first metric is the experience (Experience), this calculation was made according to the number of races in which a driver has competed.

‘Racecraft’, It is the second point, which refers to the positions won or lost in a race, compared to the average of a given grid position.

The third point is that of awareness (Awareness), which refers to the ability of the driver to avoid incidents and penalties during the race.

Rhythm (Pace) is the measure of a driver’s best lap times: the closer he is to the fastest lap in a race, the higher the score.

The last point is the General (Overall), which takes into account all of the above, calculated with a weighted average.

Top rated

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have the same average of 95 pts, the biggest difference between their evaluations is in Experience, since that of Red Bull has 69 pts and that of Mercedes has 92 pts. In ‘Racecraft’, the Dutch has 96 points, 2 more than the British. In Conscience Hamilton has 89 pts, seven less than his rival, who has 96 pts. In Rhythm they only have one point of difference, being the seven-time champion the best valued with 98 pts.

The evaluations of Verstappen and Hamilton in Formula 1 2021F1

Fernando Alonso

The total that Alonso has is 89 points. The Asturian has 99 points in Experience, 89 points in ‘Racecraft’, 94 points in Awareness and 86 points in Rhythm. Alpine’s has the same overall score as Sebastian Vettel, who has 91 pts in experience, 93 in ‘Racecraft’, 87 pts in Awareness and 88 in Rhythm.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is surpassed by one point in the general average, by his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque has a total of 88 pts, 62 pts in Experience, in ‘Racecraft’ he has 88 pts, in Awareness 87 and in Rhythm he has 92, his highest score. Sainz In Experience he has 69 pts, 88 pts in ‘Racecraft’, in Conscience he has 94, his best evaluation, in Rhythm Madrid has 85. In total he has averaged 87 pts.

Ratings for Formula 1 2021 of the FerrariF1 drivers

The surprise

Valtteri Bottas He is the next best driver in the game with 92 points in the general average, three ahead of the world champions: Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

The least valued

At the bottom of the group is Nicolas Latifi with a total score of 71, and Nikita mazepin, who has 67 overall and is outscored by 9 pts by his teammate, Mick Schumacher, which has 76 on average.

Haas driver ratings for the F1F1 video game