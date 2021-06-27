F1 2021: Styrian GP



Very good days! Welcome and welcome to the 2021 F1 Styrian GP, ​​at the Red Bull Ring, live!

Lovers and motor racing fans, in 2 hours the seventh race of the season will begin on a circuit that, given the seen, can give us surprises. We are in Austria on the Red Bull Ring circuit. It bears the name of the team that is leading the constructors’ world championship, but even so it has been resisting victory for years. Throughout this preview, we will analyze the peculiarities of the circuit, and we will remember the historical moments lived here.

In yesterday’s official practice we saw how some fast laps by the drivers were eliminated for having exceeded the limits of the track. Gravel returns in a weekend without red flags, and with a great unknown: Will it rain? Some say yes, others trust the race to stay dry. The Austrian wind can completely change the prediction. We’ll talk about all of this and much more below. We started!