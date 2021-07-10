F1 2021: Sebastian Vettel warns not to be so “nice” anymore

The penalties were the protagonists last weekend, not only during the race, but also in Qualifying. Sebastian Vettel He was the only one who received a punishment, three positions on the starting grid, the German had qualified eighth and started on Sunday from eleventh position.

The penalty was because Fernando Alonso He was doing his lap in Q2 and when he reached the finish line he met the German and had to slow down and lost the time he was setting to go to Q3.

Prior to Classification Michael Masi, Sporting Director, had pointed out that it would not be possible to slow down in turns 9 and 10, which finally did happen and ended the event between the Alpine driver and Aston Martin.

The four-time champion does not understand why he received a sanction when in the FIA ​​statement he did not mention it and has commented for the ‘Race Fans’ web portal: “They said I didn’t do anything wrong, so I don’t understand why they penalized me. It’s a bit weird, isn’t it? “

Vettel, realizing that he had interposed himself in the Asturian’s return, made an apology to him and complained on the radio for not warning him that Alpine’s was approaching in the same path as him.“I think I was the only kind guy, so I’ll probably be less kind from now on.“, Seb assured.

The drivers have a gentlemen’s agreement, not written, to respect the laps in time of their rivals, which after this event Masi has called for them to talk again, since they are not complying with it. “There is nothing written with the agreement, but we have the notes of the race director“, said the ex-Ferrari driver to finish.