F1 2021: Saudi Arabia presents its F1 circuit

Din order to organize two editions of the Dakar rally and many others Formula E E-Prix, Saudi Arabia’s next targets go through the Formula 1… and also by MotoGP. The first F1 Grand Prix in the Arab country will be held this year – today the urban layout of Jeddah will be presented, which will host the first editions – but the kingdom has a long-term plan to host each and every one of them. major motor racing, including two-wheelers.

“We want to host all the major motorsport events and MotoGP is one of the most followed by Saudi citizens,” explains the Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in an interview with MARCA on the occasion of the first Formula E night E-Prix.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud, in the interview

“We are building a motor city in Qiddiya, with more than 10 circuits for rallies, cross-country events, rallycross, motocross … for the best competitions in the world. And, of course, we would love to organize MotoGP as soon as we arrive. prepared because they are very exciting races “, reveals.

The home of that future event of the Motorcycle World Championship will be the spectacular Qiddiya circuit, what to build as central part of a megacity leisure on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh, and that “to be approved to host the best races in the world: of course Formula 1, but also MotoGP or the WEC”, assures the top leaders of Saudi motor sport. Those, so far it has not passed a project -MARCA visited the area, a spectacular place between cliffs where the Dakar 2020 has already ended, without great progress since then- and, surely, it will not be ready in 2023.

Recreation of the future Qiddiyah circuit in Saudi Arabia.



Before MotoGP lands in Arabia, the Formula 1, in an urban circuit created by Herman Tilke in the port area (Corniche) of Jeddah, with the Red Sea as a spectator. It is 6,175 km long, the second longest on the Formula 1 calendar, after Spa Francorchamps at 7,004 kmm it will have 27 curves And it has the potential of 3 zones of DRS detections, which increases the ability of overtaking and close-up on cars in the front. Average speeds, in simulation, are estimated to be around 250 km / h and the fast-flow design with high-speed eses and chicanes, as well as long stretches of full throttle, they will hail it as the fastest urban layout in Formula 1.

Prince Khalid emphasizes that “the environment is magical. It will be an urban race, yes, but we want it to be the most entertaining of all. Normally these tests have limitations due to the route, in which it is not usually easy to overtake … But I can promise that Jeddah will be the fastest and most exciting street circuit ever built both for environment, for views and for surroundings. To be special “, he assures this newspaper.

Initially, Saudi Arabia’s idea was to host F1 on the permanent track of Qiddiya, an installation that will be the central part of a city that claims to be ‘the motor capital of the world’, as defined by its creators. “But we do not want to wait,” acknowledges the president. “We still do not have the circuit ready, which will be a great track and host the Grand Prix at the end of 2024 or 2025. But we want Formula 1 now, even before it was done.” And today we will see what the Jeddah option offers, in a night test that will have Monaco and Singapore as a reference.

The Qiddiya Circuit is part of a megacity of entertainment, near Riyadh.



Qiddiya’s future track will be one of the most peculiar on the calendar, when he joins F1. To be the longest in the world more than seven kilometers long (7.8 km in its conceptual layout), surpassing even Spa and will have a special element, since the pilots will have as a background an impressive chain of cliffs. MARCA had the opportunity to ride the track in a simulator and chat with Andrew Mallery, president of Qiddiya’s automotive and competition area: “The first sketch of the track has been designed by Alex Wurz. We want it to be a track created by drivers for the It is still under development, but the general concept is 7.8 kilometers, with two zones: one inspired by the Nrburgring, more twisty, and another that we call ‘City Loop’, more in the Mnaco style “, he explains. In addition, will have an additional feature: “The special topography of the area will allow spectators to see, from the main stands, a very important part of the track.”

Regarding the competitions that have already visited Saudi territory, Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal Al Saud He also has plans for the future. In fact, His government is considering moving the Formula E E-Prix from the stage In future editions: “Could be. We want to be unique, contribute different things. Last year we did a double race, this year the night … and there are many things in Saudi Arabia that we want to show. That is why we think we could change the place , but there is no decision taken, “he assures.

With respect to Dakar rally, which has already held two editions on Arab soil, the balance for the country’s leaders is unbeatable: “We would like to be able to have it as long as possible. I have seen the faces of the participants and it is what we want, that they were happy and that they are looking forward to coming back. That is the goal we have with all the races that we can host.”