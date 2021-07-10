F1 2021: Russell getting closer to Mercedes

Updated 07/10/2021 – 10:38

The pilot of Williams, George Russell, crossed the finish line eleventh in the Austrian Grand Prix, where for the first time I managed to pass to Q3 and in the last laps of the race he found himself in a fight with Fernando Alonso for the tenth place and the last point that, finally, the Spaniard took.

Russell is waiting for the decision I make Mercedes, if they decide one more time to continue with Valtteri Bottas or promote its young British driver in 2022. This season the rumors have not stopped and it has been said on several occasions that the German team has already opted for the English driver.

“I am in constant communication with Mercedes, obviously because they have always taken care of me,” Russell told Sky F1 and recalled: “I am their junior driver and they are in control of my destiny as such, wherever it is.”

Russell who has shown his talents by taking his Williams car to Q3 one time and Q2 eight times this season. “They have always said ‘If you do a good job, you will be rewarded‘. It’s as simple as that, “said the pilot and added that, to remain linked to the German team next season, regardless of the circumstances, he comments:” TI’ll have a Mercedes engine behind me next year, whatever happens. I’m a Mercedes driver I am loyal to Mercedes “.

The one who was the F2 champion in 2018 is clear about his goal and has stated: “I want to fight for victories and world championships”, but he knows that he has an uncertain future regarding which team to represent the 2022 season, “I’m doing my best week after week and what will come of that, who knows“, the British finished.

Russell and Bottas at the drivers’ parade in Austria.

Russell in Mercedes won’t be a surprise

“I wouldn’t be surprised if George had a seat next year with Lewis at Mercedes,” journalist Martin Brundle told Sky Sports F1. The British commentator joins the Italian press rumors of a possible confirmation of Russell’s future at Silverstone and has stated: “If they advertise at Silverstone, if they are, why not? It will be the perfect place. “

In Austria, Mercedes made the renovation of Lewis Hamilton, to continue with the ‘silver arrows’ team for two more seasons, the seven-time world champion spoke at a press conference prior to the Styrian GP and opted for his current partner to continue one more season with him.

Despite the comments from # 44, the team has not referred to the renewal of Bottas and everything indicates that they will stay with their junior driver.