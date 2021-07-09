F1 2021: Red Bull doesn’t sacrifice 2022 car

Red Bull is the leader of the championship with 286 points with an advantage of 44 points with Mercedes, the Austrian team has not stopped updating the 2021 car, the last update has been in the Styrian Grand Prix, where they came up with a new serrated-edged diffuser, previously in the French Grand Prix performed the change of the power unit.

Toto Wolff, main of Mercedes claimed that if Red Bull continued with the updates it would pay dearly in the performance of the 2022 car, Christian Horner had the opportunity to respond to his peer and said on ‘Motorsport.com’: “You have to go week by week, race to race and I think the team is doing a great job balancing the challenges of this year and next. “.

The energy team competes with motors Honda, but next year they will no longer have the Japanese constructors and they will dedicate themselves to making the changes and updates to their power unit in the new department called ‘Red Bull Powertrains Limited’.

Despite this new challenge for the Verstappen team, Horner has insisted on the team’s approach: “It’s nothing new. I mean: a lot is being done at the moment, but we have had big rule changes in the past. , so you simply have to balance your resources and apply them to the most necessary. I think the team is working incredibly hard, extremely well and effectively. “