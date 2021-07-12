in Formula One

F1 2021: More than one in a kart? If Fernando Alonso is involved, everything is possible

The Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, published a video on his social networks in which he was seen on a kart accompanied by the pilots Pedro Martínez de la Rosa and Ángel Burgueño.

Fernando Alonso has always proven to be a versatile driver and friend of his friends, among whom is the former Formula One Pedro Martínez de la Rosa, along with who has starred in these funny images aboard a kart along with two other friends. , something practically impossible to drive four in a kart due to its small size.

Each Italian player will win 250,000 euros for the victory in the Eurocup

Red Bull won’t rule out Russell for 2022 if Mercedes doesn’t sign him