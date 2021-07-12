F1 2021: More than one in a kart? If Fernando Alonso is involved, everything is possible

The Spanish Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, published a video on his social networks in which he was seen on a kart accompanied by the pilots Pedro Martínez de la Rosa and Ángel Burgueño.

Fernando Alonso has always proven to be a versatile driver and friend of his friends, among whom is the former Formula One Pedro Martínez de la Rosa, along with who has starred in these funny images aboard a kart along with two other friends. , something practically impossible to drive four in a kart due to its small size.