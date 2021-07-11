F1 2021: “Mick Schumacher needs a more competitive driver than Mazepin by his side”

The former CEO of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, has referred to the performance of Mick Schumacher in his first season in the queen category and states that he would like to see the son of the ‘Kaiser’ in one of the teams of Red Bull.

Schumacher who is currently part of the North American team, Haas, has failed to score points and is regularly one of the last to cross the finish line, ahead of his partner, Nikita Mazepin.

Ecclestone has commented on the web portal ‘Racing News 365’ that he would like to see the German driver in another team, “I can imagine Mick in AlphaTauri, that could be his next team. They have done a good job and are led by an experienced man like Franz Tost, who knows how to manage young talents very well. ”

Bernie Ecclestone, Helmut Marko y Christian Horner en Brasil 2018RV RACING PRESS

Considering that the Haas driver was trained at the Ferrari academy, this team change is not very likely, in addition AlphaTauri has Pierre Gasly already Yuki Tsunoda On his team, one of them will have to go out to generate space for Schumacher.

The Japanese have not been completely convinced with his performance this year, but there has been no talk of a possible exit. The one who could leave the Italian team is Pierre Gasly, who has confessed that there are teams interested in him. In addition, there’s the Red Bull young drivers program who would have a better chance of reaching AlphaTauri than the son of the ‘Kaiser’.

“Mick doesn’t know his position as a driver in his current team right now. He needs a more competitive car in order to find out. He’s beating his teammate, but that’s not saying much. Mick needs a more competitive pilot by his side, to know where he really is.“continued the 90-year-old Briton.

Ecclestone has shown that he does not like the current position of Schumacher and has confessed that he also would have liked him to race for Alfa Romeo with Raikkonen, “From the beginning, I would have liked to see it at Alfa Romeo. I would have had a partner of fast and experienced team like Kimi, who in turn had a very good relationship with his father, “concluded the former F1 director.