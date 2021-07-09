F1 2021: “Michael Schumacher was able to sign with McLaren”

Updated 07/09/2021 – 11:17

The former boss of Mercedes F1, Norbert Haug, has revealed that he held secret negotiations between Michael Schumacher y McLaren in the late 1990s. Schumacher, who at that time was a two-time world champion, and Ferrari forged an age-defining rivalry with McLaren and Mika Hakkinen. The two drivers shared seven consecutive titles between 1998 and 2004.

Haug, a Mercedes representative, supported McLaren at the time. The German has explained in the podcast ‘Beyond the Grid’ how close the Woking team came to hiring the pilot who won seven world titles. “I knew Michael from when he was a Koenig Formula driver, F3 driver, then he came to Mercedes before I was there, already as a junior, then he was in Group C, “said Haug.

The German has commented on his beginnings working with the ‘Kaiser’: “I got to the end of ’91 and he had a full sports car season. We won the last race of the season at Autopolis: Karl Wendlinger and Michael Schumacher “, and added: “In ’91, we had already helped Michael to go to Jordan and then in ’92 it was Benetton and he was world champion, then he signed for Ferrari,” the journalist recalled.

Schumacher celebrating a podium at 2004RVRACINGPRESS

“It took him five years to win the championship in 2000 and we were competitors, but always, in the paddock, we had a good relationship “, He recalled and added that there was never a lack of jokes between them about working together again and he confessed: “There were some secret negotiations in 1998, but they never came to fruition then.”

Finally, the desire they had to work together in 2010 was realized, when the German pilot returned from retirement and was with the team of the ‘silver arrows until 2012, Haug has added: “At the end of the period, the last three years, we were together and It’s an absolute shame for his skiing accident because Michael would have been such a great ambassador for the sport. He is also a great coach“.

Everyone wants to be in McLaren

In 1998 Hakkinen ended the shooting streak of Williams y Beneton and ushered in a new era of F1 competition. With Adrian Newey at the heart of the team he boosted the McLaren double championship winning sentiment. Haug claims that the British team in those years would have called the attention of any pilot, even the ‘Kaiser’ and has pointed out: “It could, in theory, have happened, but it didn’t.”

“He could have won 99 due to his accident and we could have won 2000 without the failures. or whatever. It was a great period of time and it was a very intense fight best described in the 2000 race at Spa with the two guys. “, has expressed the journalist and ends by stating: “I think if you asked them which pilot you would rate higher. I think they both mentioned the other guy.”