F1 2021: McLaren not forgetting Vandoorne

Lando Norris With Checo Prez They are the drivers with the most penalty points in their super licenses, with eight points each. Norris left Austria with 10 points just two from being punished, but on saturday two were defeated, for what is four of not being able to participate in a race. McLaren you already have the plan if your pilot reaches 12 points.

The last penalty the British pilot had was in the Austrian Grand Prix, for taking the Mexican off the track at the start of the race. Andreas Seidl, the principal of the papaya team believes that we should not relax, since Norris with the eight points is still very close to the penalty and has pointed out in an interview with RTL: “It is not reassuring. There is a fundamental risk.”

Seidl added: “I think we all agree that an incident like Checo’s is not in the interests of Formula 1 and the sport if a driver is suspended from a race due to such an incident. “

The McLaren boss knows that penalty points do a good job, but insists that “not for incidents like Sunday”, and has revealed that this situation will be a topic of conversation with the other teams, has said: “We will discuss it in the next meetings with the teams and Formula 1, and the pilots will also board it safely. “

The pilot reserves

Vandoorne, the Mercedes team Formula E driver, who made his F1 debut with the papaya team in 2016, he will be the one to replace Norris if he is punished, since as the director of the British team has explained: “We have a agreement with Mercedes with respect to its reserve pilots, “so Stoffel Vandoorne it is your “first choice”.