F1 2021: McLaren disappointed in Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo He has been one of the drivers who has had the hardest time adjusting to his new car. The Australian has scored 40 points so far and is eighth in the drivers’ championship, far from Lando Norris, his teammate who is fourth in the ranking and doubles it in points with a total of 101.

The driver who turned 32 last week, has failed to convince his team with his performance, after the Styrian Grand Prix, Your boss, Andreas Seidl, he commented to ‘Auto Motor und Sport’: “In the battle we are in, both cars need to score points every weekend “, and that’s how it was in the last round of the championship, Ricciardo scored 6 points and his partner 15.

The main of McLaren On the German TV channel ‘RTL’, he declared the team’s disenchantment with the Australian and his performance and said: “I don’t think he imagined it would be so difficult to change teams. Ricciardo is disappointed and so are we; we thought it would adapt faster, “and added:” But I remain convinced that, at some point, everything will fall into place. “

Lando norris and Daniel Ricciardo celebrating british’s podium in AustriaMcLarenF1

Norris the best of McLaren

The British team puts all its chips in the British driver while the former Renault driver adapts and reaches the expected performance, that is why in the Mnaco Grand Prix renewed contract with Lando Norris and continue to wear papaya colors for at least two more years.

Saidl has confessed about # 4: “It was already pretty clear to us at the end of last season that we can trust Norris. He is very happy with us too, so it was a simple and logical decision to extend his contract so early. “