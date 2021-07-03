F1 2021: Hamilton renews with Mercedes until 2023

Updated 07/03/2021 – 11:12

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract, which maintains it with Mercedes until at least 2023. The two sides had long postponed the deal for the current season, but now there is news that Hamilton will race with the squad also in 2022 and 2023. Be the tenth and eleventh season in which the British lead Brackley’s team. And it implies that being in the season of change of the rules of F1 (from next year).

The ’44’, who is now 36 years old, took a long time to sign his previous contract (he did it in February no less), he has resolved his future before the home grand prize. And it is that the appointment in Silverstone It is July 18.

Lewis has achieved in his time at Mercedes six Drivers’ World Cups (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), 77 victories and 74 pole positions. During that phenomenal streak he was only able to beat him Nico Rosberg (2016). Hamilton’s total palmars is 98 wins, 171 podiums and 100 poles. An atrocity. It has smashed records. The only thing left to do is to overcome the great Michael sSchumacher, with which he is tied at seven.

Hamilton has admitted to being very satisfied with this renovation. “It’s hard to believe that I’ve been working with this incredible team for nine years now. I am excited to continue from year to month. We have achieved a lot together, but we can still achieve a lot more both on and off the track. I am immensely proud and grateful to Mercedes for how they have supported me in my effort to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have been responsible and made important decisions to create a more diverse team and a more inclusive environment. Now we will enter a new era to be exciting and challenging, and I am already looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together, “he added.

For its part, Toto Wolff has clarified that they wanted to retain Lewis as soon as possible to be able to focus on defeating Red Bull this season. “As we enter a new era in 2022, we cannot have anyone better on the team than Lewis. His successes in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and skill, he is at his best. . We are enjoying the fight we have this season and that is why we wanted to agree the contract soon, because we do not want to have anything to distract us from what is happening on the track.. I have always said that Lewis can continue as long as he wants as long as he is hungry for the races, “emphasized the Mercedes boss.

This is fantastic news for F1

Meanwhile, the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, has also shown to be tremendously pleased with this renewal of Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes. “This is fantastic news for F1 and I am delighted that Lewis will remain in F1 for at least another two more years.. What he has accomplished in this sport is incredible and I know he can achieve more. He’s a global superstar on and off the race track and its positive impact on F1 is huge“, he has sentenced.

Quin ser su compaero?

The question that remains to be answered after this extension of Hamilton’s contract is who will partner with the seven-time champion in 2022. Recall that Valtteri Bottas This year’s contract ends with the ‘silver arrows’ team and it was not known whether to renew. It is clear that the Finn will have to improve his performance on the track a lot. Right now he is 5th overall with 74 points (Lewis is 2nd with 138).

The other option for Mercedes is George Russell. At 23, the young British talent has already shown that he is well qualified to make the leap to a more competitive team than the one he is currently in (Williams).