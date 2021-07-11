F1 2021: George Russell’s compliment to Lewis Hamilton

The rumors that ensure the arrival of George Russell a Mercedes more and more are heard and the pilot of Williams It also helps to ignite the atmosphere, this time he has referred to the talent of who will be his next teammate in the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has renewed for two more seasons with Mercedes, which means he will be in Formula 1, at least until 2023. “I am very happy to see Lewis stay in the sport.He is obviously a global superstar and still performs at an exceptional level, “said Russell on the renewal of the seven-time champion.

The 23-year-old, has flattered his next possible teammate and has compared it to a “good wine”, and has indicated that he trusts in Hamilton’s abilities to regain the leadership of the championship, he has expressed: “I guess it’s like a good wine, it gets better with age. Max Verstappen and Red Bull look very strong, but i’m sure lewis gon ‘be pushing all the way“.

The # 63 driver wants to compete with the best and believes that Hamilton is one of them and has confessed: “If Lewis wasn’t on the grid next year, it would be a shame, because it won’t be on the grill one of the best of all time “ and added: “For me, personally, I want to compete against the best in the world, which I think, to be honest, on the grid at the moment, we have a very good group of drivers who deserve to be here, “concluded the Williams driver.