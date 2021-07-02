F1 2021: From Ferrari boss to Juventus CEO

Maurizio ArrivabeneThe head of Ferrari between 2014 and 2018, has changed the speed of F1 for the grass of a football field, the Italian has been announced as new coordinator of the football area and CEO of the Juventus.

On November 23, 2014, Arrivabene was appointed to replace Ferrari’s Formula 1 team boss, Marco Mattiacci. However, it would not last long, as the disappointing results saw the 64-year-old Italian replaced by Mattia Binotto, the current director of the Scuderia since 2019.

Maurizio Arrivabene and Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 United States Grand Prix RV RACING PRESS

Maurizio started in Philip Morris International in 1997, until he became vice president of Malboro Global Communication in 2007, which finally led him to the rampant horse thanks to the sponsorship agreements between both companies.

The Italian team is owned by the Familia Agnelli, drivers of the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles Group and Ferrari since 2018.