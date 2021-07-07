F1 2021: Ferrari’s new simulator, the most advanced in F1, ready in September

Ferrari announces that its new simulator, vital piece in the development of current F1 cars, as the wind tunnel is increasingly restricted, be operating at full capacity as of September. Be there where Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will carry out their tests and contributions in the new 2022 car project, which represents a radical change over the current ones and with which the Maranello team wants to return to the path of fighting for victory and the World Cup.

“The new simulator of the is in its new location. The conditioning of the installation and the start-up of the simulator It was completed this week in a new building, which is located between the central offices of the Gestione Sportiva (Sports Directorate) and the Fiorano track. In the next few weeks the calibration jobs and then sometime in September youafter the summer break, start the real work, supporting the design phase of the car 2022 “, Ferrari says in an official statement.

The ‘spider’ for today’s car and youngsters

“At the same time, the current simulator will continue to be used for SF21 development work and for the preparation of race weekends, as well as to support the young people of the Ferrari Driver Academy “, the team points out. It refers to the famous ‘spider’ that is suspended in the air supported by 8 hydraulic arms, which in its day was the forefront of F1, but something had stayed out of date with respect to the big teams of the competition.

The new work was scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021, but the pandemic has delayed the schedule for its premiere by a few months.

Current Ferrari simulator

A vision of 3060

“The new simulator is absolutely at the forefront in this field and reproduces, in a 360 environment, the lowest latency and the widest bandwidth of anything currently on the market. It is based on a completely new concept, the result of a collaboration between Scuderia Ferrari and Dynisma, a UK-based company run by former Ferrari engineer Ashley Warne. It has been produced exclusively for the Maranello team “, they add from Ferrari, convinced that being a tool to make a difference in aerodynamics and mechanics, and with whom they can forget about correlation problems that in recent years have been between theory and track.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi, director of logistics: “Simulation and digital technology are going to play an increasingly important role in the development of a Formula 1 car and we believe that we have made the best possible decision, focusing on creating a tool that allows us to take a generational leap in this sector. To produce it we have chosen Dynisma, a young and dynamic company. It took two years to complete this project and now we are ready to start using it on project 674, which is the name given to the car that will be produced based on the new technical regulations that come into effect in 2022. “