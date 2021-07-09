F1 2021: Ferrari’s new simulator for F1 borders on science fiction

Updated 07/09/2021 – 16:45

The images distributed by Dynisma,the company that has developed and manufactured the new Scuderia Ferrari simulator, reveal that this field has entered a new dimension.

According to the CEO of the British technology company, Ash Warne, a new road has been opened that Ferrari will be able to use from September: “All my experience in Formula One certified me that the motion simulators simply were not realistic enough nor We configured Dynisma to change that and with the mission of creatingr the world’s most immersive simulator and expand access to the best high-fidelity and responsive motion generators that pilots and engineers could wish for. “ claims.

“We are proud that our first commission is for the most famous and respected motorsport team in the world and is proof that Dynisma has created world leading technologies. We have broken the conventions and redefined the sector by looking at the problem in a whole new way, “he adds.