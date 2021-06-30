F1 2021: Fernando Alonso: “There were talks with Red Bull”

Fernando Alonso reviews his career with Jos Ramn de la Morena in El Transistor, he spoke about the present, his Alpine and its beginnings, the jump to fame and the difficulty that “everyone” wanted “something from Alonso”.

Adaptacin al Alpine

“I think I have adapted quite well to the car, I have not found too many surprises”

Offers before Alpine

“I had no conversations with Mercedes, there were some with Red Bull.”

Champion options with the new rules

“I would not have returned to F1 without the new 2022 rules. I would like to say that I can be a champion, but I don’t know. The big teams have the oven ready and the rest of us have a lot to do and test. For next year all squires have the dream of catching up with the leaders “

Sainz, ser algn camping there?

“I hope so, but I would not like to put that pressure on him. It is not easy. There are few champions and many drivers.”

To those without F1

“The years outside of F1 I have enjoyed a lot; being able to change each weekend of discipline and car was a challenge and a very big challenge that I enjoyed to the fullest. Of everything I did I will keep the 24 hours of Le Mans and with the Dakar “.

Claim to fame

“It was like an outrage; I think I had to live things that I was not prepared for at my age. From night to morning everyone wanted something from Fernando Alonso and you should control that; I think that was misunderstood in some cases “.