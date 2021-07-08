F1 2021: Fernando Alonso: “I would not be here if I did not think that in 2022 not be up”

On the occasion of a dealer convention in Barcelona, Alpine Cars has today carried its banner in F1, Fernando Alonso, who has given a very detailed review on his return to F1, in a meeting with the Spanish press. The illusion to win again in 2022 remains intact, but also the doubts on whether the new car and the new engine will be enough to get it. The illusion seems renewed with his momentum in the last few races, where he already shows your best driving level.

“By 2022 Dreaming is free, of course you work with that illusion. The rule change can cause the cards to be mixed in the sport, why not us? We would not be here now if we think that next year we cannot be up “, Fernando has pointed out the great motivation that has led him to return to F1, 20 years after his debut.

Hamilton and his partner’s choice in 2022

“What I think is what we all think, normally you never have that option of choosing a partner. You run for your team, they always choose the partner they think is appropriate for the good of the team and you accept it. I don’t know the situation they have within Mercedes. or what pacts they have but they don’t interest me either. “

The controversy with Michael Masi:

“I have few races with Masi, surely we have had a year of ‘track limits’ a little more intense than any other. Things have already started in Bahrin with Hamilton and Verstappen, at each circuit it seems that there is usually a controversy. We have to talk about it with He, to clarify it and also among the pilots, to use common sense. The direction has to be strong, that there are not many black and white, without many grays, because if you do not take advantage of them you are left with a bad taste in your mouth “.

Start of the year with Alpine

“I am happy with the balance so far of the season. We do not have a championship as easy as last year, where it was a little cheaper to make the podium. In 2021 there was only one driver at Red Bull who fought with Mercedes, Ferrari was sixth in builders, it was atypical. Making fifth or sixth was a feasible thing and this year with the improvement of Ferrari already two cars have crept in, with Prez in Red Bull as well. Since Alpha Tauri shares a wind tunnel with Red Bull it begins to resemble too much. and two other cars have gotten into it. More difficult and the challenge is to get into the top ten. “

transition to l

“Last year it was a little easier to be among the top six or seven, even so you already knew when it was announced, so it was said why I was coming back, because there was no possibility of winning, and I had said that I was only coming back to win. More or less what was expected. A year of preparing very well for 2022 and the rule change. “

Has surpassed Ocon

“The first races Esteban did a very good job, he made the most of the car, particularly on Saturday, and I could not reach its performance. There was a bit of adaptation lacking in my case, the tires did not feel very well, or I want to think That was the part where I was missing the most. They slowed me down a bit in terms of performance in the first races. Now I’m happier and more comfortable with the car, I don’t know if he’s more uncomfortable or it has been a natural evolution for everyone. after the first few races. Tsunoda, Ricciardo who comes and goes in terms of performance, Vettel … I don’t know about Esteban’s problems but I’m sure he’s going to be super competitive shortly. “

The fight for the title

“The performance of the teams comes and goes. The preseason was regular for Mercedes, but then they surprisingly won the first races. You have to be very careful with Mercedes, especially when not taking them into account. It’s a busy and fun year for the viewer in the fight for the title and what the title is not. Everything is very random, and many times because of the temperature of the circuit, like Ferrari in Austria from one week to the next, and ourselves the same … It seems that there is that little spark that can change from weekend to weekend. That keeps you hopeful and alert. Every GP there can be positive or negative surprise. “

Return to other competitions after F1

“Of course there will be Alonso again, beyond the F-1. Absolutely yes.”

New generation of pilots less earthy than before?

“Perhaps the young pilots have other origins, or have followed another path to reach the F-1. Many come from pilot schools of different teams. But then those differences of origin on the track are not noticeable, we all fight the same.”

What is not seen that of the profession of pilot

“It has always been like this. It is not much different because of the rule change. What you see on television will occupy 20% of your time, the rest is not seen on television, the heaviest work of going to the factory, do events, train, take photos … Now the most intense year in terms of racing. It must be taken with philosophy and in preparation for next year. It is all unknown for 2022, no matter how much we try in the simulator or The technicians provide us with data, but regarding what? We are all with the same doubt and the same hope at the same time. “

Fernando lt;HIT gt;Alonso lt;/HIT gt; en evento Alpine en Barcelona 2021RUBIOMARCA

The Renault he left and the Alpine he found

“In the depths of the team nothing has changed. 50% of the people in the factory are the same as the years I was at Renault. The atmosphere in the team or the way they work is a little different from other teams. I’ve been in. It’s the same pressure to win but it’s calmer, more relaxed, and with a good atmosphere, I like that. From 2008-2009 the simulation has evolved a lot, the test benches, Enstone has grown technologically, too. now has the headquarters in Paris, Formula E has been born … There is much more hybridization in the two factories. I feel like having a reference engine. With the V10 or V8, at the end of the races there was always a risk of breakage, it seems that now we have forgotten, because the reliability is now top. It is a strong point that we have right now “.

The experience of watching F1 from the outside

“I see the F-1 with different eyes. From the outside you see everything differently, such as the behavior of the teams, the drivers, the dealings with the press, the sponsors. Being 18 years in the same place and not in the same bubble You see nothing from the outside, things that used to bother you continue to bother you in year 18 of F-1 and vice versa. Then you understand that some things are necessary, others fun, such as the presentation of the pilots or the video that they put before they are not very fun to do. Then when you see them on TV, they’re good, you look good. I used to think about those things when I was away and now I took them more enthusiastically.

His time at Ferrari

“2012 now I see it in a different way. Perhaps now that time is remembered even more at Ferrari. It is not that it was little valued, but now their situation is different from what we did. It was surely beautiful.”

The new sprint race and the changes

“I like the idea of ​​changing things, trying new things, a different weekend format that may bring some surprises. Let’s see how it goes at Silverstone, I’m sure that some touch-up will be necessary. I see the timing for improvement, because we still have Friday one hour, and format of Q1, Q2 and Q3, so it will be very difficult for me to change the ranking every weekend. There is nothing new there. That race will be more or less as it comes out, with the faster ahead. Let’s see how it goes. “

Motivation to return to F1

“The motivation comes a bit from doing what you like the most from day to day. I love driving, I feel a bit empty when I’m not with a steering wheel in my hands. I realized it when I left the F-1, after the Dakar, returning to the F-1 seemed like an interesting challenge. I had other challenges in mind when I left the F-1. I had a lot of enthusiasm for years to test the Le Mans prototypes, race a Dakar, Daytona, try to win the races. 500 Miles … The F-1 at that time was holding me back from those challenges. Afterwards, the biggest challenge was to go back to the F-1 to try to win it was super attractive. You motivate yourself alone. “

The fight for a single point in Austria

“I don’t think there is a difference between the different generations. It has coincided in Austria. It is a matter of the type of curve and timing of the race … It is a matter of respecting the rival and the importance you give to the points. Kimi, Hamilton or I do not get into these problems, we are World Champions because we know that we always have to add “.

The plan to improve the engine in 2022

“There is a very ambitious engine development program. We are aware of the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s car. As for the engine I am confident. They want to put all the meat on the grill.”

The fight with Russell in Austria

“I had fun with Russell because he won the duel, a raise. Okay, but it won’t be worth the comeback for anything other than fighting for wins. In sports, you either win or lose. They are little mini goals, yes. But the general photo of the return to the F-1 or of any athlete has to be to win. “

Go champion Lex Palou in the Indy Car

“Of course I follow Lex, he is a phenomenon and this year I see him as a champion, he is the most constant, the best and I am very happy. Having a young Spaniard triumphing in Indy Car is good for everyone and opens the eyes of new generations Karting also. There is another lot of engine that is not F-1 and it is good that the children dream of reaching the F-1, but it cannot be a frustrated dream. What Palou is doing may have an impact beyond. “

Changes to the A521’s power steering

“I have enjoyed a lot since my return. I am enjoying it almost fully. When it comes to driving, I have encountered new challenges with the team. Renault has evolved towards a power steering and front suspension setup, which gives you feel in the hands of which I’m not used to. I think Ricciardo is experiencing the opposite way. From Mnaco and Baku we made some changes and I’m already enjoying it more. “