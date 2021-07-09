F1 2021: Domenicali boasts positive changes since Ecclestone’s departure

Updated 07/09/2021 – 15:07

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of F1, believes that the dynamics and quality of the teams and drivers in the Formula 1 has changed compared to when he was director of Ferrari. In 2017 Liberty Media took over as the holder of the commercial rights to F1 from CVC Capital Partners, resulting in the departure of Bernie Ecclestone.

“I would say that the relationship between the teams, the commercial rights holders and the FIA ​​are certainly different. “Domenicali told ‘RacingNews365.com’. “Now there is more participation in the discussions,” commented the former Ferrari director.

The Italian believes that there is an increase in investment in this sport compared to what was in the previous administration and has commented: “The second point is that there are more boosters that are incredibly strong and an asset for the future. There were some [controladores de alto nivel] in the past, but in terms of quantity and quality is actually much higher. “

The F1 manager adds that there are changes in the mentality of the teams, with the new budget rules and limits on the development of the single-seaters, “The third is that in terms of the fundamentals, you can see that the teams are thinking differently. ways, mainly the big ones. When I left Formula 1, the best teams basically had no limit in terms of budget, no limit in terms of focus. “ Domenicali commented.

The Italian continues: “I see now that these teams are thinking about Formula 1 in a different way, and smaller teams can now see the Formula 1 of the future as an asset in which they can develop a real business“.

F1 CEO believes that there has been a great evolution in the great circus since Ecclestone’s departure and adds that Chase Carey has done an incredible job to make the sport what it is today, “Change has played out through the role of Chase in the right way, because you can’t copy and paste Bernie. I think that Chase assumed that responsibility in a situation that was not easy at all and made an incredible transfer to what is now a different Formula 1 “, has sentenced Stefano Domenicali.