F1 2021: Carlos Reutemann, in the ICU in serious condition

Updated 07/07/2021 – 16:29

Carlos Alberto Reutemann (Santa Fe, 1942) has re-entered the intensive care unit. The legendary Argentine driver, who was a member of Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams, had already spent 17 days in the hospital previously and was discharged on May 21. At the end of May, however, his situation worsened and since June 21 he has been in intensive care again.

Reutemann suffers from gastrointestinal bleeding and kidney problems and is therefore in serious condition. The problems that Reutemann faces now could be related to his illness in 2017, where the Argentine was diagnosed with liver cancer, according to ‘Motorsport.com’.

Reutemann, who later became governor of the State of Santa Fe, participated in 146 Formula 1 races between 1972 and 1982, where he won 12 of them and was on the podium 48 times. In 1981 he finished second in the final championship, behind Nelson Piquet. That season he was only one point short of becoming champion. In 1975, 1978 and 1980 he also reached the final podium of the World Cup, in third place.

One of the best untitled

In 1980, Frank Williams decided in the last races to give his chassis, in apparent better condition, to Alan Jones, who was ahead in the classification and who was finally the champion, something that the Argentine never forgave the patron of the historic team of Madrid. Grove. Reutemann, along with Stirling Moss, has been considered one of the best untitled drivers in history.