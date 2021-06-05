F1 2021 calendar: there will be 23 races

Liberty doesn’t want to compromise on 23 races this season. The unknown is in Mexico, which must host two races. Indianapolis could replace Singapore

June 5, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Image of the past Monaco F1 GP

This season’s schedule should reach the 23 races promised to investors in any way. They are going to recover races in Germany and Italy again with Mugello, in addition to Monza, obviously. Even so that will not be enough to reach the 23 tests and the biggest stumbling block will be Mexico, not due to the fact of entry protocols or quarantine, but because of how COVID-19 will evolve there. If Mexico does not take place, it would be impossible to reach 23 races, since Hermanos Rodríguez should have two consecutive races to replace Japan. In the United States there will be at least two races, one replacing Singapore, which will surely take place in Indianapolis.

The possibility of a third career in the United States is being studied, as happened in 1982, when there were three – Long Beach, Las Vegas and Detroit-, to lighten the end of the season and avoid a second test in Abu Dhabi.

Brazil and Australia would surely be replaced by Germany and Mugello, in this way the 23 tests would be reached. If Mexico did not host any races, Bahrain would be an option or two races in Abu Dhabi, thus the calendar would be resolved by advancing the Europeans to the dates of Mexico and Brazil. The championship would run the risk of ending a week later. If there were none in Mexico, Germany would enter and one more in the USA or a second in Abu Dhabi.

A puzzle to reach 23 races that will be solved little by little as the pandemic evolves. Holland has requested that all F1 members are vaccinated, and surely there will be races, like the one in Monza where those vaccinated will go to one place, those with CRP to another, and the rest to other places.

The public will gradually return, as in Montmeló in Moto GP, but the complicated thing for F1 is the logistics. Governments cannot guarantee this type of event 100% and the logistics of sending materials by ship requires a lot of time, hence, without guarantees of celebration, it is decided to eliminate economic and material risks in places where staff will not go.

Possible F1 2021 calendar:

1. 28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

2. April 18 – Italy (Imola)

3. May 2 – Portugal (Portimao)

4. May 9 – Spain (Barcelona)

5. 23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6. June 6 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

7. June 20 – France (Le Castellet)

8. June 27 – Styria (Spielberg)

9. July 4 – Austria (Spielberg)

10. July 18 – Great Britain (Silverstone)

11. 1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

12. 29 August – Belgium (Spa)

13. 5 September – Holland (Zandvoort)

14. 12 September – Italy (Monza)

15. September 26 – Russia (Sochi)

16. October 3 – Singapore (Singapore) (USA 2 Indianapolis)

17. 10 October – Japan (Suzuka) (MEX 2)

18. October 24 – USA (Austin)

19. October 31 – Mexico (Mexico City)

20. November 7 – Brazil (Sao Paulo) (MEX 2)

21. 21 November – Australia (Melbourne) (Mugello)

22. 5 December – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

23. 12 December – Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)