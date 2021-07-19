F1 – 2021 British GP: What F1 lacked

Put the adjective you want to the remainder of the F1 season. Popcorn can’t be missing, that’s for sure. After what happened yesterday at Silverstone between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Liberty must have wanted to remove the inventions of sprint racing and things like that. They work, but they are not necessary.

Because after nine spanking races between Mercedes and Red Bull,of total war in dispatches, declarations, technical directives and otherIn England came the icing on the cake, the first technical KO of one rival over the other, in this case from Hamilton to Verstappen.

Who was to blame? The FIA ​​explained Thus his 10-second sanction after reviewing videos, telemetry and crossing himself several times before what is coming: “Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the curve, with space available for the interior. When car 33 turned , 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of the 44 made contact with the right rear of the 33. 44 is considered predominantly guilty“, said the commissioners, that”when they judge an incident, they judge the incident itself and the, not what happens next as a consequence“, says Michael Masi, race director.

The pilots throw it at each other. Lewis says that “he did not leave me space, he is always very aggressive, and I’m not going to let them stop me from going my way“Almost nothing. Max, from the hospital where he then left at 10 p.m. without sequelae, angry with the sanction, for him little, and with the celebrations on the podium, “disrespectful and not very sporty”.

Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, to those who neither go nor come, they believe that it was, basically, a career set, which leaves the matter at the tepid point where it can be interpreted in any way. “I don’t want to put myself on one side or the other because looking at social networks and how each group is … but I think it was bad luck, a bit of both, a career set. “ the Ferrari said.

“I think there was a bit of bad luck … just a moment of bad luck. Lewis had more than half a car matched to Max so he couldn’t disappear from there in a sense. none did anything bad or malicious, “assessed Fernando, which was one of the few who stood up for Verstappen when the kid was criticized for his aggressiveness when he reached F1.

Rosberg, Massa and Alonso

The fact is that after many years with little opposition, Hamilton is now on an equal footing against a rival at his height, and a team as gigantic as his behind, the one that won four world championships in a row before Mercedes’ seven in a row. . Two squads used to winning, you have to put what has to be put into the fray. An example was seen yesterday, with the crossed sending of radios to the race director Michael Masi, or when they made Checo stop for the third time, sacrificing the points he could achieve for the constructors’ title, in exchange for subtracting one from Hamitlon doing the quick turn. He does not count when he is out of the top 10, but neither does the champion. Tremendous level.

Actuallysince 2016 with Nico Rosberg he had not had a duel in OK Corral, since before Vettel with his Ferrari put him in difficulties but he ended up deflating himself. You have to go back to 2008 with Massa and that indelible title achieved in the last corner of the last race, and of course, at least mythical 2007 with Fernando Alonso at McLaren. Of course, the duel that this F1 lacked, which in the year after its transition has found the best World Championship in eons.