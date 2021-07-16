F1 – 2021 British GP: Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton to start; Carlos Sainz 6, Fernando Alonso 14

Updated 07/16/2021 – 16:57

Max Verstappen begins by giving a loud knock on the table, despite being the Libres 1 of the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Red Bull rider set the best time on all three types of compound, hard, medium and soft, in that order. The last, with the Pirellis in the red band, was a 1:27.035, with which he opened a blowjob bottomless for the rest of the competitors.

Surprisingly, Lando Norris was the second best session, in your case with the medium tire, but a 0.779 of Max. For its part, Lewis Hamilton stayed a bit disappointed when they told him on the radio that he was a 0.780 the Verstappen with the same soft set. Worse than the McLaren in terms of time and tire. Mercedes, on a crucial date, seems to be in trouble serious, although later in the classification (7:00 p.m. in Spain) there could be changes, which now seem unlikely.

Sainz shines and gets sixth

As for the Spanish pilots, Carlos Sainz has completed a hopeful lap with the soft, to get high with the sixth fastest time, 0.888 behind Verstappen and less than one tenth behind Hamilton, while his partner, Charles Leclerc, has been fourth, 0.793 behind the leader of the World Cup, almost the same time as the Mercedes # 44. The Ferraris are doing very well on a lap and their doubts are in the race, both the qualifying short on Saturday and the real one on Sunday.

Alonso, 14, but with the media

For his part, Fernando Alonso was doing a long run of the race with an initial hard game with which he did about 17 laps (the duration of the qualifying race on Saturday), to finish with the middle, in the pposition 14, at 1.8 sec. of the head. In the Alpine comparison, Esteban Ocon, who has released a new chassis after four consecutive zeros in the last four races, was tenth, with the softs, but only 0.4 seconds. better than Alonso, which puts the Asturian virtually ahead, since there is a difference of 0.7 between his tire and that of the Frenchman.

Recital Verstappen

With the media, the compound that will surely be used in the short qualifying race, Verstappen was also the best, Prez was 0.7 seconds behind his partner, while Leclerc was third, at 1.1, and Carlos Sainz at 1.3. The Mercedes were behind them all, but testing the qualifying round at sprint complete, more than 17 laps.

Free Practice 1, 2021 British GP

1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’27″035 22

2 L. Norris McLaren 1’27 “814 +00” 779 25

3 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’27″815 +00″780 29

4 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’27 “828 +00” 793 25

5 V. Bottas Mercedes 1’27 “897 +00” 862 28

6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’27 “923 +00” 888 24

7 S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’28″062 +01″027 22

8 S. Perez Red Bull 1’28″163 +01″128 24

9 D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’28″211 +01″176 27

10 E. Ocon Alpine 1’28″415 +01″380 23

11 P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’28″449 +01″414 27

12 Y. Tsoda AlphaTauri 1’28 “600 +01” 565 28

13 A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’28 “827 +01” 792 25

14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’28″873 +01″838 23

15 K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’29″220 +02″185 26

16 M. Schumacher Haas 1’29 “227 +02” 192 23

17 N. Latifi Williams 1’29 “227 +02” 192 26

18 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’29″597 +02″562 20

19 N. Mazepin Haas 1’29″808 +02″773 22

20 G. Russell Williams 1’29″857 +02″822 28