F1 – 2021 British GP: Verstappen dominates long runs, Leclerc 2 and Carlos Sainz 3

Max Verstappen has got the best time in Free Practice 2 of the Grand Prix of Great Britain, an absolutely symbolic result, since all competitors, including the Dutch, have been dedicated to conducting long-run tests for the two remaining races, the of Qualifying for the Sprint on Saturday (5.30 pm), and Sunday. The Red Bull rider has achieved a time of 1: 29.902 on the medium compound, which it seems that most use in the short test in the afternoon to avoid a final lack of pace, which can be fatal.

And here there are doubts, because many, like Hamilton, Vettel, o Leclerc, have tried the hard, with apparent good results, while some with the medium, such as Checo Prez, have seen how the feared appeared ‘blisters’ (blisters) on the right front tire, the one that suffers the most on this demanding Silverstone track. In the case of the Mexican, they came up with the medium compound and with the soft one, which indicates that he could have problems the rest of the weekend.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc (medium) and Carlos Sainz (soft) they occupied the second and third position, respectively, followed by the Alpine by Estaban Ocon (soft), although in no case can it be said that they will be the fastest cars in the afternoon, as fuel loads have been very uneven.

Lewis Hamilton was eighth, achieving his best time with the soft. English was the fastest yesterday, so making calculations of the gasoline that both had in the tank is pure speculation.

Fernando Alonso finished in 13th place, After doing a very long batch with already used means, in which he finished very quickly and with soft ones with which he did not come close to the times of his partner. Nothing reseable, in any case. The moment of truth and the first points are distributed as of 5.30 in the short race, which promises to be a great show.

Free Practice 2, Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021

1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’29″902 23

2 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’30 “277 +00” 375 30

3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’30 “507 +00” 605 29

4 E. Ocon Alpine 1’30″707 +00″805 31

5 S. Perez Red Bull 1’30″800 +00″898 27

6 L. Norris McLaren 1’31 “030 +01” 128 24

7 D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’31″034 +01″132 23

8 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’31″131 +01″229 28

9 V. Bottas Mercedes 1’31 “180 +01” 278 27

10 P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’31″188 +01″286 31

11 G. Russell Williams 1’31″237 +01″335 24

12 A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’31 “263 +01” 361 29

13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’31″289 +01″387 27

14 K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’31″328 +01″426 26

15 N. Latifi Williams 1’31 “337 +01” 435 30

16 Y. Tsoda AlphaTauri 1’31 “404 +01” 502 32

17 S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’31″593 +01″691 34

18 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’32″041 +02″139 31

19 N. Mazepin Haas 1’32″474 +02″572 31

20 M. Schumacher Haas 1’34 “017 +04” 115 28