An airplane was flying over England with a curious route, which seen from the radar, left in evidence which pilot supports for this Grand Prix of Great Britain. The model’s private plane Pioneer Alps 300 took off at 06:00 this morning and landed at 07:52.

“F1 Country 4” is the message that the plane has left with its peculiar route over Silverstone, where it supports the McLaren driver, Lando Norris, that he is currently fourth in the championship and that after the match between England and Italy for the final of the European Championship, his watch was stolen.

Ben Davis, the 41-year-old pilot who carried out the flight of the ‘G-OWBA Alpi Pioneer 300 Hawk owner’, It is not the first time that he does something like that, since a week ago he showed his support for his selection with a “It’s Coming Home”, before the game between England and Denmark.

Capture of the message left by the pilot a week ago “It’s coming home”

The British driver who achieved third place in the Austrian Grand Prix, has returned the compliment that the seven-time champion radioed during the race: “What a great pilot Lando is.” The McLaren has commented in Sky F1 that he would like Hamilton to win this season, when he was asked if the title was staying at home or going to the Low Passes with Verstappen, Lando has replied: “I hope he comes home, of course, it looks like a tough battle.”