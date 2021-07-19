F1 – 2021 British GP: The Hamilton Touch

“Are you okay, Max?” After a few tremendous seconds of silence, only the groans of pain from the Dutch pilot can be heard. He had a strong blow to the chest after his great rival for the World Cup took him off the track. He gets out of the car dizzy, somewhat startled, okay. They take him to the hospital for tests. This is not an analysis of spaces and lines, it is a demonstration of how not to win a championship …

Hamilton performed another illegal maneuver, like the two subtle touches that not so long ago ended Albon’s career in the energetic squire. The problem yesterday is that the penalty, of ten seconds, was so light, that in the end it allowed him to achieve victory. Better would have been an extra pit stop, the celebrated Stop and Go. It is not the same to cause a spin at 40 km / h in Loews, than to collide at 280 km / h in Copse.

I know this is a sport that has a wild component, with twenty motorsport stars driven by adrenaline and who want to win at any cost, but we should bury the famous “let them compete” for a while to avoid being upset.

The half lap that Lewis and Max competed together was as beautiful as it was excessive. To begin with, the Dutchman should not have led the event after the first corner because he simply did not give it. It’s allowed, and I still don’t understand it. It is not the same to get out because there is no choice but to do it to maintain the position.

And we come to the moment of truth. The Mercedes driver takes advantage of the poor start of his rival in the slow zone of Silverstone to reach the slipstream in Copse, he throws himself inside, hits the right rear wheel … He is not ahead, not even completely matched. It is true that Max could have left some more space, but the seven-time champion of the world forgets the interior to win the position.

Pass … or pass

The day before, in one of those double-decker buses that took us to the press parking lot and mixed the bubbles of teams with journalists, one of the members of Mercedes told me about the importance of the first round. If Lewis went through the finish line first, he won the race. You saw on Saturday in the Sprint Race that their little speed tip with the most worn wheel was not enough for them to overtake.

I’m running at home and you’re not going to beat me, a hyperventilated Hamilton must have thought before the race. “A desperate and unsuitable maneuver for a champion”, according to Christian Horner. The Red Bull boss was angry and the worst thing is that, knowing Verstappen, he is going to save it. His advantage is gone and Hungary is going to be dog-faced. Before you insult me ​​for asking for a tougher penalty, think for a moment what would have happened if the detached wheel of the RB16 flew out into the crowd.