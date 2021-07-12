F1 – 2021 British GP: The 2022 Formula 1 car already has a presentation date

The presentation of the 2022 d care Formula 1 already has a date, the exhibition will be el Thursday, July 15. The organization takes advantage of the fact that this weekend they are at home with the Grand Prix of Great Britain to announce all the details of the next edition of the championship.

The event called ‘F1 One begins’ (F1 begins), it will be possible to follow through the official channels of Formula 1 in Facebook y Youtube from 16:00 CEST.

At the exhibition it will be possible to see for the first time officially the real-size model of the new single-seater design that the teams will have on the 2022 grid, “F1 begins An exciting new chapter in 2022 when current regulations are broken and a radical new set of regulations goes into effect, all designed to produce even more spectacular races “, points out the official F1 statement.