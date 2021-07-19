F1 – 2021 British GP: Sebastian Vettel helps with cleanup at Silverstone

Updated 07/19/2021 – 12:45

The German pilot stayed with a group of fans to collect the garbage accumulated in the stands of the Silverstone circuit after Grand Prix of Great Britain, in which he failed to finish the race due to a mechanical failure.

Sebastian Vettel in the highlight he was sixth, while he disputed the position with Fernando Alonso I lost control of the car and spun. With 12 laps remaining to finish the race, the driver from Aston Martin had to remove the car.

Vettel at the Grand Prix of Great Britain @ HeatherWest

“As F1’s ‘Twitter’ pundits drop the usual bitter comments about what was undoubtedly an exceptional weekend, Seb just leads the way on how to behave“, Heather West has published on the social network along with the video of the tetracampen helping with the garbage bags.

Silverstone received more than 350 thousand fans during the GP weekend, the first since 2020 that was with full capacity in the stands.

Vettel is tenth in the drivers’ championship with 30 points, 12 more than his teammate, Lance Stroll.