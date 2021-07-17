F1 – 2021 British GP: Russell overthrows Silverstone

There is no doubt that Hamilton is the star, but in the hearts of the English a George Russell wins who yesterday began to call, if possible with more force, to occupy a seat in Mercedes in 2022.

The English public is with the 24-year-old, which further eclipsed Lando Norris, the breakthrough pilot of the year, who started the week being shaken and robbed (his watch was taken away) at the exit of the Euro Final at Wembley, and yesterday he could not find the best performance of the McLaren on his favorite circuit.

Russell, sin embargo, began his recital by giving 0.6 seconds to his partner in Williams, Nicholas Latifi, and going like 14 to Q2. He then entered as seventh in Q3 and finally took eighth, ahead of Sainz and Vettel.

The protagonist of the day was really excited and stated: “Damon Hill told me that public support would give you a second. I thought he was lying, but after today I’m not quite sure.”, Russell concedes after getting out of the car.

Doing that with a Williams, although it has improved and being ahead of a Ferrari and Vettel’s Aston Martin, is quite a feat. People are with him, almost more than with the seven-time champion, something that is striking and certainly surprising..

“It sure gives you extra time, because you’re more motivated, you’re more excited. You just have that extra boost in your stride. It sure definitely helps and you feel like you have a sense of responsibility for acting for them,” he continued.

“For me personally, having friends and family here who haven’t been in a race in almost two years has been an extra pressure that has pushed me forward.” Today it will be difficult to stay, but who knows.