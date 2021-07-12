F1 – 2021 British GP: Ricciardo reveals why he doesn’t suit McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has had a rough start to the season with McLaren, being defeated by his teammate Lando Norris, in Qualifying and in the race. The Australian thinks he knows why he can’t improve.

When the Mclaren driver left Red Bull to join Renault he also had an adaptation process that has not been as complicated as this, since in his words in ‘Auto Motor Und Sport’, “The Renault has a little less grip than the Red Bull“, he has explained according to his previous experience and has added: “Compared to the Renault and the McLaren, the differences in the car are larger. The McLaren has its strengths and weaknesses. But somehow my natural driving style doesn’t seem to harmonize with him.“.

Daniel Ricciardo at the Austrian GPF1

The feelings that the Australian has with the McL35M are very different from his previous cars and he has had to change even the way he steps on the accelerator, he said: “How do I turn corners with the brakes or how I step on the gas. The car does not react as I am used to. That’s why my move to McLaren is a bit more challenging than Renault’s.“.

The one of Mclaren, who is eighth in the drivers’ championship and has achieved 40 points, he has been trying to improve and adapt to the car, “As a first step, I tried to understand why my driving style wasn’t working in all curves. In a second I tried to acquire new techniques“, has expressed Ricciardo.

“This process gets complicated for the fact that there are turns in which I can follow my instincts as always, and others, I have to think in advance on how I have to drive to take full advantage of McLaren’s strengths, “explained the driver.

Daniel Ricciardo in the MCL35MMCLAREN F1

In addition, he added that to better understand his situation, he would have to show the data collected by the team, but he knows that his engineers would not like the idea of ​​giving such details very much. “I would have to show you the data and explain where the subtleties lie. The team probably wouldn’t be so happy if I gave them too much detail“, ironizes the Australian.

The pilot summarizes his situation as: “I have a very high minimum speed in a curve When I can drive the way I want to To do this, I have to launch the car around the corner and trust that it will stay on the track.. It sounds simple, but it isn’t. “

Christian Horner is sad

The Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, He has referred to the problems that Ricciardo has had since he left the Austrian team and confesses: “When he announced that he was leaving Renault, he called me and I remember him saying ‘You’re probably thinking that I told you, and yes, you did! ‘. But that was a decision he felt he needed to make at the time. “

Ricciardo and Horner at Abu Dhabi 2018.

Horner knows the talent the Australian has and is confident that he will go back to what he was before Reanult. “He remains a great friend of the team, he is still a great pilot. It saddens me to see you having the difficulties you are having right now, but I’m sure he will overcome them “, the British reflected in the podcast ‘Beyond The Grid’.