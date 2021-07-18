F1 – 2021 British GP: Red Bull rages against Hamilton: “Disappointing”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 19:53

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reacted harshly to what happened today at Silverstone, charging at his compatriot for his maneuvering and the “meager” in his opinion, sanction received. “It has been disappointing. All riders know that you don’t get a wheel inside Copse. That is a huge accident. And it was 100 percent a Max curve, so, as far as I am, the fault is Lewis Hamilton, who should never have been in that position, “he has assured on several televisions, in fact, in all the ones that have asked him. Also in his radio communications with Michael Masi, race director.

“Thank God this 51G accident came out well, the most serious accident of his career, he is in the medical center, but it was by his own foot. It’s clear to me that Lewis has rolled into one of the fastest corners on the calendar. He knows that this is not done like a great seven-time world champion. And I am very disappointed that the penalty is insignificant compared to the damage caused by that desperate mistake. “

Mercedes driver Lewis lt;HIT gt;Hamilton lt;/HIT gt; of Britain celebrates after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)Lars BaronAP

Helmut Marko, advisor to the squire exploded into the Sky Sports microphones where he asserted that the punishment was unfair and that it must have been stronger for what it caused. “Max is in shock. I don’t know what is the maximum sanction the stewards can impose. It was very dangerous. It’s clear. The opponent hits Max’s rear wheel with his front wheel, that is not a racing incident. It’s a dangerous attitude. “