F1 – 2021 British GP: Mick Schumacher drives his father’s Jordan 191

Updated 07/21/2021 – 12:57

Mick Schumacher has had the opportunity to shoot in the car in which his father debuted in 1991. The son of the “Kaiser” has participated with the channel ‘Sky F1’, who are preparing a special in honor of 30 years that have happened since the world heptacapen got on a Formula 1 for the first time.

As Mick was staying a few extra days in Silverstone, since it is your turn to test the new tires of Pirelli 2022, the media has taken the opportunity and given the 22-year-old driver the opportunity to shoot in the car that his father used in Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 1991.

It is not the first time that the pilot of RushHe has the opportunity to shoot an F1 car that has been driven by his father. In September 2020, Ferrari on the weekend of celebration of his 1,000 Grands Prix heand allowed the German pilot to shoot in the F2004, car in which Michael Schumacher conquered his last title.

Previously the son of the ‘Kaiser’ had piloted in 2017 el Bennetton B194 with which the heptacampen won his first Grand Prix.