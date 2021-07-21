F1 – 2021 British GP: Mercedes: “The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen was inevitable”

Updated 07/21/2021 – 15:21

The incident between the pilots who lead the world championship continues to cause talk, different analyzes and opinions. This time the Mercedes track engineer, Andrew Shovlin, has studied the touch between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and concludes that it was “inevible”.

Shovlin has defended his driver and said: “If you look at the Sprint Race and you look at the first lap of the main race, Lewis had to constantly back up to avoid a collision. ”

The engineer continues and explains that the Mercedes driver was in a firm position and that he really is to blame, it is the way the Red Bull driver drives, he has commented: “He was able to put his car in a position in which he could stand firm. Max drives aggressively and was inevitable that, somehow, we’ve seen an accident”.

Shovlin has been satisfied with how the pilot has managed to recover after the 10-second penalty he received, since even so, Hamilton managed to win the Grand Prix. “But we were happy with the work Lewis did, and a little disappointed to receive the penalty, but relievedI know that we could still win the race“, the engineer has finished.

Mercedes who arrived in England with new updates that they described as “exciting”, is second in the constructors’ championship with 285 points, 4 less than its rival, Red Bull.