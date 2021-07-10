F1 – 2021 British GP: Mercedes present ‘exciting’ upgrade at Silverstone

Updated 07/10/2021 – 14:43

Mercedes He has met this season with a rival so powerful that for now he is beating him. Red Bull dominate the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen in front (182 points against Lewis Hamilton’s 150) and the constructors’ (286 against the German team’s 242).

But the dominating squire of the hybrid era (seven world championships in a row) is not going to let go. “Morale in the team is good. And of course we are never going to give up, it’s the last thing we do.. The silver lining is that there are still 13 14 races to go and we are one step away from Red Bull. What we need is to improve our level, make fewer mistakes and continue to understand the car better.. If we do all that, we will be on the right track, “said the official F1 website in statements.

Toto Wolff, German team boss MERCEDES AMG-F1

The star’s team leader likes to be made difficult … or at least that’s what he says. “It is a very fun experiment that we find ourselves in this situation. Being involved in a difficult fight after having won our seventh championship in a row is a new experience that makes us stronger.. In many years we will look back and say that it was necessary. “

The energy drink team is on a roll. They have won the last five races. And in both from Austria Verstappen’s sense of superiority was tremendous.

But now F1 is heading to Silverstone. A career that Hamilton loves. At the British track, the seven-time champion has won six of the last seven appointments (Sebastian Vettel collided at Lewis’s party in 2018).

Hamilton and Bottas.MERCEDES AMG-F1

Improvements to the W12

There is a fear in Mercedes that they will also be beaten on their territory. For this reason they are working to improve the performance of the W12. “The car did not perform particularly well in Austria. It has been very difficult trying to get the balance right, the engineers and the drivers have had to work very hard on that. We are looking forward to the weekend at Silverstone, we have a great update that is quite exciting for our interests“, ha sealado Andrew Shovlin.

Mercedes’ engineering director believes that a very different movie will be seen at the British Grand Prix. “Will Silverstone suit our car better? Well, Austria is a circuit we have struggled on over the yearsIt is difficult, it does not seem to adapt to our characteristics and we are trying to understand those problems. Silverstone, on the other hand, is a circuit where we have usually done very well and Lewis also enjoys a lot there.. We are looking forward to getting there. However, we believe that it will continue to be a challenging racing weekend, “he closed cautiously.