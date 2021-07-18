F1 – 2021 British GP: Mercedes hints at an ad about Bottas and Russell at Spa

Some people he took credit from Fernando Alonso on Saturday on social networks, arguing that the Asturian’s display in the Sprint was due to the fact that he was wearing soft tires. It was also the option chosen by Mercedes for Valtteri Bottas, with which they intend to pass Max Verstappen (second) who was on the dirty side of the straight. It was very easy for the Spaniard to gain six positions in half a lap, but It turns out that the Finn, with the car eight times champion, could not climb a single place.

The ‘Russellmania’ has been installed in the British fans this weekend, especially after its performance on Friday, and to Toto Wolff they do not stop asking him on when to be the announcement about his future, since he is a Mercedes driver and that of Bottas. “It is important for Valtteri and George to know where they will be next year.” award the Austrian at a press conference on Saturday morning. “I look forward to some more questions from you at Spa”, hinting that he announced it would be the last week in August, coinciding with the first race after the F1 summer break.

Bottas assures that they have not sat down

Like 15 days ago in Austria, Valtteri claims that conversations about his future have not yet started. “We have agreed sit down after this weekend or in Budapest at the latest. We will see, “he declared in his country’s newspaper ‘Ilta Sanomat’.

Bottas revealed that “Mika (Hakkinen) and Didier Coton” will handle the negotiations as their representatives “They are working in the background. We have to analyze all the options if we do not continue here “, he says assuming a possible exit from Mercedes. The tReaching out to Williams is the most likely option if that happens, as MARCA has learned. Jost Capito, the director of Grove’s squad, will be favorable to his return.

Bottas admits that his options are limited, as many teams have multi-year agreements with their current drivers. “This may not be the best time to change teams, but the situation is what it is, so let’s take advantage of it, “says Bottas, almost taking it for granted not to continue.