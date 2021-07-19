F1 – 2021 British GP: Mercedes denounces multiple racist abuses against Hamilton after the race

Updated 07/19/2021 – 10:02

Mercedes denounced earlier this morning the savage treatment Lewis Hamilton received on social media after the race and yesterday’s incident with Max Verstappen during the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

In an official statement, the Anglo-German team, together with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 itself, denounce that “During and after the race, Lewis was the target of multiple instances of racist abuse on social media.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix, at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Lars Baron/Pool photo via AP)

“Formula 1 and the FIA ​​together with Mercedes condemn this behavior in the severest way. These people have no place in our sport and we urgently request that those responsible be held accountable for their actions “, insists the squire 14 times world champion in the last seven years and based in Brackley, England.

“Formula 1, teams, drivers and the FIA ​​are working together to make a sport more inclusive and diverse, and these unacceptable online abuse behaviors must be highlighted and eliminated. “

The championship itself later added that “opinion and rivalry are fundamental to our sport. But there is absolutely no place for racism or discriminatory abuse. We will work to hold anyone who promotes such views to account. We urge people to show respect and basic humanity; and to report any examples below those standards. “

Last night after the race, the world champion uploaded a last communication on social networks in which he wrote that “today it serves as a reminder of the danger of our sport.and. I want to send my best wishes to Max, an amazing competitor and I am delighted to hear that he is doing well. Always fight hard, but always fair“.