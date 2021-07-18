F1 – 2021 British GP: Lewis Hamilton: “Verstappen didn’t give me space”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 21:39

The accident between Hamilton y Verstappen turned on and starred in the Grand Prix of Great Britain. 10 seconds of penalty did not stop the British driver who achieved his 99th victory in F1 and insists that it was not his fault and points out in the interview before getting on the podium: “Verstappen didn’t give me space.”

“I always try to be measured in my approach, particularly when fighting with Max,” began Hamilton and added: “You know, It is very aggressive. And then today, I mean, I was completely by his side and did not leave me any space. But regardless of whether I agree with the penalty or not, I take it. And I kept working. “

Despite the 10 second penalty, the Mercedes driver won the race and achieved his eighth victory at Silverstone. “I was like, ‘I’m not letting anything get in the way of enjoying the weekend and the national anthem from the crowd, ‘”Hamilton confessed.

Since Friday the British pilot comments that he has been working a lot on the simulator and with his team of engineers. “I have been giving everything I have for the past week, I have been in the factory and I have given absolutely everything. I’m just trying to find out the performance of this car with the team. And I am very proud of everyone for continuing to work, despite the fact that we have had a small deficit “, reiterated # 44.

The stands of the Silverstone circuit were packed, at least 356,000 fans were able to enjoy the Grand Prix at the venue, the seven-time world champion also had words for them: “It is enormously overwhelming and, oh God, it was such a physically difficult race. good weather. We have the best, the best public, our local audience is the best. I mean, there is nowhere we go where we see people like that. They don’t have what we have. I am very grateful to the fans. “