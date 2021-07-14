F1 – 2021 British GP: Leclerc swears eternal loyalty to Ferrari

Updated 07/14/2021 – 17:02

Charles Leclerc He has been at Ferrari for three seasons. In his first two years he was able to beat a four-time champion as is Sebastian Vettel. In 2019 I finished 4 with 264 points, last year it was 8 with 98 and in 2021, already with Carlos Sainz as a partner, he goes 6 with 64 (Madrid is 7 with 60).

On the F1 podcast ‘Beyond The Grid’ he has talked about his ‘loves’: Ferrari and … play chess and play the piano. Of when he found out that he was going to race with the Maranello men, he recalls: “For me, it was an incredible opportunity. The first time I knew I was going to be a Ferrari driver, I couldn’t believe it, and it’s a dream for me. For me it was not a risk, I signed five years (until 2024) with the team with which I have always dreamed of being. Of course we are going through more difficult moments now, but what it causes is that it motivates me to put even more pressure on the team to take it back to where it belongs, “he stressed.

Will he be at Ferrari for life? The answer is overwhelming: “Of course I do. But I’d be even happier if we won again, because that’s what matters, and I know that’s what the whole team cares about as well. We are pushing like crazy to try to win again because this is what this team is used to doing. It’s not nice to be fighting where we are fighting right now“, has riveted the 23-year-old pilot.

Sainz and Leclerc.SCUDERIA FERRARI

His good relationship with Sainz

Leclerc assures that it did not influence the signing of Sainz. He had no vote. “I knew Carlos was coming, but the decision was made by the team“He revealed. And then he added:” Carlos and I get along very well. We are similar and we like the same activities. Pdel, chess, golf … Carlos is very easy to get along with. He is very intelligent. He does very well throughout the weekend. It is always consistent. And only looks for the time when it is necessary “, has exposed.

The Monegasque has also commented on what it is like to work with Sainz compared to Vettel. “They are different. Carlos I are very competitive in everything. ‘Seb’ is not like that. Sainz can get angry for losing in anything. ‘Seb’ is older than us and takes it differently,” he said.

Leclerc, at the wheel of the SF21 SCUDERIA FERRARI

El pique con Verstappen

And about Max Verstappen, leader of the 2021 World Cup, has stated that he continues to maintain his great rivalry with the Netherlands. A pique that comes from far back, from the days of karts. “It’s the same as back then. It is obvious that at the moment that rivalry is a bit diluted, of course, because, unfortunately, I can’t fight him.. But if you look at 2019, you can understand that there is a lot of rivalry between the two. It has always been so. We grew up in karting together, we always fought together and now we meet again in F1. Anso return Ferrari to where it deserves to be so that it can fight for the title with Max“.

In addition, Leclerc has shown affection towards the figure of Lewis Hamilton. Of the heptacampen has pointed out that “You increblemente consistent”. And, finally, the ’16’ has highlighted that they plan to leave their skin to beat McLaren in the fight to be third in the Constructors’ Championship. Mind you, they can’t help but look to 2022, the year of change, the season in which they hope to regain the greatness of yesteryear.