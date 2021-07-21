F1 – 2021 British GP: “I’ve never seen Hamilton drive so aggressively”

Updated 07/21/2021 – 09:46

Damon Hill, who won the Grand Prix of Great Britain in 1994, has not wanted to be left out of the mainstream discussion in Formula 1 since the incident between Hamilton and Verstappen. The British driver believes that the Dutchman has been left with a “psychological rift” after the impact with his rival Mercedes.

“I’ve never seen Lewis drive so aggressively”, said the 1996 World Champion during the ‘F1 Nation’ podcast. Hill recalled other similar actions by Hamilton: “The only thing I can think of is Barcelona with Nico Rosberg.”

“I wonder if it was something that happened the day before in the sprint. It was a declaration of intent, wasn’t it? It was Lewis saying ‘listen I’m a street fighter and if you gon’ get tough on meI’ll have to show you what I have ‘and he has done it “, the ex-pilot continued.

The British has confessed that he believes that this impact has left its mark on Verstappen, who knows that now he will have a tougher fight. “Psychologically, that has cracked Max. Has to. Has made him give himself Realize that Lewis, in a wheel-to-wheel battle, is not going to back down. That has to be noted in the mental notebook, “Hill commented on the podcast.

“One of the things that Lewis is brilliant is playing in the small zone that is between surpassing the mark and not being aggressive enough“The 60-year-old Briton added, adding:” It seems he manages to judge that perfectly. “

Regarding the accusations of being a dirty pilot, Damon defends his compatriot and states: “I’ve never seen him do anything unsportsmanlike in a race in particular. That was the closest thing to something you would say ‘That was a bit of a stretch.’ But it was not like that, because I’m sitting here sayingor ‘had to do it.’

“There is always the possibility of an accident,but it would be as much Max’s fault as his and that’s where Lewis has been brilliant at judging those things“, Hill finished.