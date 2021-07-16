F1 – 2021 British GP: Hamilton: “I want to hear the people roar, but let them go home healthy”

From the same Wednesday, upon reaching the circuit of Silverstone On the road, the illuminated information panels warn with the words ‘sold out’ (all sold), that being one of the Grand Prizes most multitudinous of the century in the classic Northamptonshire compound.

Aerodynamic improvements

Lewis Hamilton is facing what seems like a first set ball against this year, in a career vital to your interests, since must start filing down that 32-point income that Max Verstappen has taken from him in the first nine races. Mercedes has not won since the Spanish GP, the first week of May and comes with certain improvements (there is talk of aerodynamics and something mechanical, but outside the engine itself, Since the second unit of the year was released in Bak and they will not have the accounts to finish 2021 with the three units allowed per pilot and year.

Lewis and Mercedes They play it with the last great evolution of the W12 in 2021, but at least they will have the support of 140,000 spectators every day, both in Friday’s qualifying, as in the sprint race on Saturday, as in the main course on Sunday. “Since I first came and raced here in 2006, but particularly in Formula 1 in 2007, the roar of the crowd here is something different to any other place “, remembers Hamilton excitedly,

“Considering we’ve had a drought in terms of fans who couldn’t make it to races last year, the energy has been sorely missed. I arrive with emotion, but also with this kind of nervousness that comes from wanting to give everyone the best weekend possible “, he says confidently to be able to lift the golden victorian cup for the eighth time in his career in F1,

Hamilton asks fans to abide by the rules

“Of course I’m excited to see people. We’ve just seen Wimbledon and pictures of so many people together. But we know the rate of Covid has skyrocketed in the UK so He kept telling everyone, ‘Please wear your masks and try to enjoy your weekend. ‘ We are still in this pandemic, so we have to continually remind people to watch out. We want people to come and have a great weekend. It’s amazing that we go to see people, but we want them to go away and come home and be healthy “, says the heptacampen in an appeal to responsibility.

Even in the most critical moments in sports, Lewis he does not lose that profile of social conscience that has characterized him for years.