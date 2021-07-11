F1 – 2021 British GP: Hamilton: “I want to be remembered as more than just a driver”

Updated 07/11/2021 – 15:53

Lewis Hamilton he is a very ambitious person. As an athlete, he has records that are going to be very difficult to break. He has achieved 98 victories, 171 podiums and 100 pole positions. It is a seven-time champion and aspires to remain only in the historical classification of pilots with more titles. Right now it is matched with Michael sSchumacher, but for now we already know that you have three options to overcome him. This year and the other two he recently signed when has renewed its link with Mercedes.

Clearly the dimension in the Hamilton motor world is tremendous. What’s more, he is one of the most important figures in sport in general. But it is not satisfied with that. It wants to be a voice that guides. His activist side has been gaining prominence. Lately we have seen him be very strict with racism. Has joined the movement ‘Black Lives Matter’ (‘Black Lives Matter’), but it’s not all he’s talking about. Very often he offers his opinion on food, clothing, accessories, transportation … Not to mention his ecological conscience. Lewis wants to be remembered for being the greatest in F1 … and for having influenced the future of the society in which he has lived.

“We’ll see where we can go. As the years go by, you realize that success is a wonderful thing. But it feels relatively fleeting. I want to be remembered as something more than a pilot, because I also worry about many other things“, he stressed in an interview with ‘The Guardian’.

Lewis, smiling.MERCEDES AMG-F1

But we haven’t always listened to such a confident Hamilton. It has been growing in this regard. “I remember that I couldn’t be myself, I couldn’t speak the way I wanted. That’s the point of all this inclusiveness, not asking people to change to fit in. I remember feeling that it had to be in a different way. The entrance to this sport was a square and I was like a hexagon, and then I thought, ‘I’m never going to go through that damn thing.’ So I had to transform myself to fit into that world and then I tried to return to my previous personality, “he revealed.

It has been a very liberating thing to be able to be open and express my opinion on anything Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes driver)

Hamilton delves into that metamorphosis. Before you did not look ready to be the way you are now. “It has definitely been a very liberating thing to be able to be open and express my opinion on anything. Let people know that there is much more to me than perhaps they realized when they saw me on television. I feel like this made for this. There is a reason why I was repressed for all that time. And if it had happened before, he wouldn’t have been ready, he wouldn’t have been strong enough to handle it. I couldn’t do my job that well and do both at the same time. But now I’m equipped with the tools to do it. I look at my niece and my nephew. I look at my little cousins. And I think, “How can I improve things for them and their friends?”

Hamilton, when he was a child prodigy.MERCEDES AMG-F1

The Stevenage man takes criticism naturally. “I have not done things perfectly. I was never trained to do well with the media. I was thrown into a room with people. And at the same time, I was probably a late blooming person. I have been a child protected by my father for a long time. And suddenly I’m really in a man’s world and they’re asking me all these questions. Everything I say is taken literally, all errors are visible “, he stressed. And to this he has added a thought that he has very assumed: “You can’t make everyone happy. People are always going to have their own opinions.”.

Hamilton kneeling before a race INSTAGRAM

A (black) pilot on a mission

The issue of racism is of particular concern to him. “Over the years, I have tried to be clear about my goal. I’m not the only black pilot, but I know I’m the only one upstairs right now. This is not just about winning. Last year I won the World Cup and everything became visible. My goal was fulfilled and now I want to repeat it one more year“He said. And he takes advantage of the situation to leave a ‘message’.” There are only 20 seats for drivers in F1. That is not that important to me. But there are over 40,000 motorsport jobs in the UK, and less than 1% are held by blacks. In other words, there are many opportunities in so many different categories, not only in engineering, and we already see what happens, “he emphasized.

My dream was to get to F1 and emulate Senna; now what I want is to be a father Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes driver)

Finally, the ’44’ has highlighted what he wants for his future. “My dream when I was young was to get to F1. Then, I thought that I would be very happy to emulate Ayrton (Senna), when I got to the three titles I thought what was next. My dream now is to be a father someday, as Ayrton wanted his son to be an improved version of his father. I want the name Hamilton to continue and to be proud of me, “he closed.