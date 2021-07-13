F1 – 2021 British GP: Hamilton Commission renders first verdict

The Comisin Hamilton has already been pronounced. He has released his first report, inspired by the F1 seven-time champion. Emphasis is placed on what is hampering diversity in the motorsports industry. In fact, it appears that of the 40,000 people who work in the sector in the United Kingdom only 1% are black.

A key point for this lack of diversity has to do with the education. The aim is to bring female engineers closer to young black people and make them see themselves in the sector in the future. Few are thought to enroll in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics subjects. And that there are few teachers who serve as references.

Directed by the Royal Academy of Engineering, this document has the noble intention of changing the ‘status quo’. It has been published under the title: ‘Accelerating Change: Improving the Representation of Black People in UK Motorsports’.

recommendations

The Commission has conducted a series of recommendations to make it possible to achieve greater diversity in motorsports. The essentials are these:

-Request that F1 and other teams take the initiative to apply a Charter of Diversity and Inclusion for motorsports so that the sector commits to improving diversity and inclusion in all organizations.

-Request F1 teams and other motorsport companies to expand access to sport by expanding the learning offer to include higher education and undergraduate apprenticeships as an alternative pathway in the sector, as well as the availability of paid internships and work experience programs.

-Establishment of a new innovation fund on exclusion, to develop programs that address the factors that contribute to increasing the proportion of students of black origin who are excluded from schools.

-Support the experimentation of new approaches to increase the number of black teachers in STEM subjects that lead to engineering careers, that is, mathematics, physics, design and technology, and computer science.

-Support the creation of scholarship programs for African American graduates in engineering and related subjects so that they can access specialized positions in the automotive sector.

* Call for more support for science and technology subject activities in supplementary schools run by black community groups across the UK.

What F1 thinks

Stefano Domenicali has expressed the opinion of the organization of the F1 World Championship on what has been specified by this initiative. “The Hamilton Commission has released a comprehensive and impressive report that shows Lewis’ passion for this very important issue. We are going to take the time to read and reflect on all the findings, but we fully agree that we need to increase the diversity of the world. sport. We have acted to resolve this and we will announce more actions in the coming days, “said the CEO of F1, in a statement collected by ‘Motorsport.com’.

For its part, Hamilton noted, “With the right opportunities and support, young people can excel at what they set out to do, but our research shows that many young black men are being cut off from opportunities within STEM and limited to their full potential. Yes. Well I have enjoyed a successful racing career, it has been a lonely road as one of the few black people in Formula 1 and after 15 years of waiting for the industry to catch up, I realized that I had I have to take action myself. “

And then he added: “To do that, I needed to understand what prevented the industry from being as diverse as the world around it. Through the Commission’s investigation, we can see that there are clear and significant steps that the industry It should take to create a more inclusive environment where diversity can thrive, but also that we must address the barriers that black students face that exist during their educational journey. I recognize some of these barriers from my own experiences, but our findings They have opened my eyes to the scope of these problems. Now that I am armed with the Commission’s recommendations, I am personally committed to ensuring that they are implemented. I am very proud of our work to date, but this is only the beginning. “.