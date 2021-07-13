F1 – 2021 British GP: Fernando Alonso: “We can be competitive at Silverstone”

Updated 07/13/2021 – 14:30

Fernando Alonso (11 with 20 points in the overall drivers) he hopes to continue scoring points (he has linked four races in a row, earning revenue) in the British event this weekend. It will be a special Grand Prix of Great Britain for the inclusion of the sprint qualifying race. The new format makes its debut in the English layout.

“I felt that the car was going well all three days, so we must continue this trend at Silverstone. It will be a different race at Silverstone and I suspect the gaps in the grid will be as tight as in Austria because of the nature of the lap.. The car went well in France and in the two Austrian races, so I trust we can be competitive here this weekend“, Fernando has highlighted in the preview broadcast by Alpine.

Fernando, thoughtful.ALPINE F1

The two-time F1 world champion has fond memories of Silverstone. “It’s a fantastic circuit and it always gives us spectacular race drivers a chance. I have had memorable results there, my win in 2006 with Renault is one of my best memories.. There is a good mix of medium and high speed corners and of course the weather can vary so it should be an interesting weekend. It’s okay to go to the other team home Grand Prix and it’s so close to Enstone. Visit the factory before the race“, he has added.

And, immediately afterwards, he highlighted: “I enjoy most of the circuit, but if I had to highlight one part it would be the high-speed middle sector, from Copse to Maggotts and Becketts.. Going through this sector at such speed with the high levels of grip of an F1 car is exciting as a driver. It’s a pretty tough circuit with the tires going through the fast corners, so that will be something that we are going to have to manage throughout the weekend. It will also be great to see the fans in the stands, as there is a very special atmosphere, “he added.

Alonso, at the wheel of the A521.ALPINE F1

This is how Ocon and Budkowski see it

For its part, Esteban Ocon (13 with 12 points), the Asturian’s teammate at Alpine, has emphasized: “Silverstone is an iconic circuit in F1. The journey through Maggots, Becketts and Chapel is very special.” And then he commented on what the sprint qualifying race will mean. “It will certainly make racing weekend more refreshing. This brings a new dynamic to the event, so I am interested in seeing how it unfolds.. Before that, however, we have to plan a productive free practice and then make sure we are as high as possible in the ‘qualy’ on the same day. It’s going to be different than usual, but I like the idea and can’t wait to see how we go. “

While, Marcin Budkowski, CEO of Alpine F1, said: “We are looking forward to testing the new format. There is sure to be more action on the track in the three days. For teams, the main challenge will be setting up the cars. There will be FP1 and then qualification. The cars will be in Parc Fermé from then on, which means we can’t really touch them. There are also different rules for the use of tires, including the freedom of choice for the race itself. We hope the new format brings more uncertainty, as some teams will do well and others may suffer. Teams hate unpredictability. You are always looking for perfection … but it should be more exciting for the fans! “