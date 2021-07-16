F1 – 2021 British GP: Carlos Sainz: “The 2022 Ferrari will be different from this one, I can’t say how”

Updated 07/15/2021 – 19:40

Carlos Sainz has recognized today that “I hate penalties”, in the official press conference of the Grand Prix of Great Britain, which he shared with the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, “but hey, once Italy eliminated us, I wanted to go with them because of the mechanics and the people on the team, so good. “

New format and possibilities for Ferrari on this circuit.

“Honestly, I have not thought about the circuit and I know about the format, which can be fun, because you go to the ‘quali’ straight after only a Free. Running a mini race can be fun too, because there are more opportunities to recover positions in the first round or there is some incident. I see it funny. “

Jon SuperAP

Benefited and harmed

“Nobody. We all start from scratch. I like to improvise, but there is a lot of level in F1 to say who benefits or harms. There are different styles of driver and I particularly like it and I don’t know if it suits me well or badly. the format, but I like it. “

Change on the weekend

“Taking into account that there are 23 races this year, it can be a bit monotonous that it is always the same, Free 1, Free 2, 3 and Any. That suddenly change in the wheel strategy, for us … this format wakes you up a bit and makes you change your mind. “

Big teams and the new format

“Two things can happen, that they collide in the ‘sprint race’ and that they have to start last on Sunday, when they had a pole, or that they would have made a bad qualification and come back early with Saturday’s race. That’s why not no one benefits. “

“That is the hardship that everyone has, if they arrive.”

Mark SuttonAP

Just two points from Leclerc in almost half a season

“It seems to me a good indicator that things are being done well, but it also makes me a bit angry to think about all the points that have been escaped in some races. Where I am most happy is what I have done in the last two, because They are races because we have nailed two consecutive grands prix, in terms of strategy, pit stops, tire management and picking up the pace to do it. In the first six or seven I had gone very fast with this Ferrari, but at no time had I maximized one weekend and in these two I have succeeded. He begins to be the Carlos I want to see at Ferrari. “

Philosophy of the new car of 2022

“I find it nice and aggressive, especially from the front wheels to the rear. The front wing does not appeal to me much, but then you will see different solutions. It seems to me that it is simpler and theoretically more apt to follow each other. If it brings more spectacle, welcome. I’m not going to say what the Ferrari will be like, but it will be different. “

Piloting differences in the simulator

“It’s heavier, so the braking is a bit longer, but it doesn’t drive much differently, even though the car is very different.”

Silverstone McLaren circuit

“But very McLaren, because they go very well in a fast corner, but also in a straight line. We do not care as much about McLaren as people think. It really does not change the life of Ferrari too much to be third or fourth in the World Championship. What we are trying to do is build a team to be at a very high level in 2022. That is where our attention is maximized. “